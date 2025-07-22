VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Has $42,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after buying an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after buying an additional 199,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after buying an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,894,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,891,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. 505,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,437. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

