Johns Hopkins University Acquires 316,364 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,364 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 18.3% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Johns Hopkins University’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $484,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $130.16. 373,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,104. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

