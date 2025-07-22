Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $138,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.61.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $298.59. The stock had a trading volume of 241,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,394. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.03 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.48.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

