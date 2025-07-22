Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 101,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VYM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.11. 317,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,163. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.