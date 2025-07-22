Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 8,613 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 372.9% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 658.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $194.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day moving average is $162.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.