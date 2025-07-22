Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.13% of Netflix worth $561,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $22.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,211.26. 1,431,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,716. The company has a market cap of $515.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,063.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.