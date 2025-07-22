9,249 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Bought by Next Level Wealth Planning LLC

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 92,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. 856,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,028. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

