B&I Capital AG Has $7.70 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.5% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.63. 421,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,227. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 456.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

