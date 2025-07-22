VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.51. 665,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,854. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

