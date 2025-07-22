Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $122,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.11. 619,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

