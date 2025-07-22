Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,200 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $21,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. 1,342,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on BBWI
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
