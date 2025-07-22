Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,491 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 217,574 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $252,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.83. 680,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,204. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.45. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.