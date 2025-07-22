iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management Group LLC

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,029,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,771,000 after buying an additional 1,142,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.06. 1,563,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

