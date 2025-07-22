Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $997,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,027 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.69. The company had a trading volume of 53,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $146.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

