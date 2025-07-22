Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.55. The stock had a trading volume of 143,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,389. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $377.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.