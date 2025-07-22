Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2025

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.55. The stock had a trading volume of 143,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,389. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $377.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.