Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 324,135 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,135 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 5,011,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

