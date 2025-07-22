Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $29,287,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after buying an additional 269,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after buying an additional 209,217 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $15,187,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 1.9%

Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,019. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

