Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 914,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

