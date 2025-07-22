Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 331,290 Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.77% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. 50,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,387. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

