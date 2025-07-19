Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Issues Earnings Results

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.29, Zacks reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.02 billion.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.93. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1846 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on YARIY. BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Report on Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.