Coats Group (LON:COA) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.40 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.98). 68,300,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average session volume of 5,654,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.10 ($1.10).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Coats Group news, insider David Paja bought 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($151,006.71). Also, insider Hannah Nichols bought 26,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,829.92 ($26,617.34). Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

