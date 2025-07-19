Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.1% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $308.39 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

