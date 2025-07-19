E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading Up 21.1% – Time to Buy?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) was up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 809,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 654% from the average daily volume of 107,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

E3 Lithium Stock Up 0.7%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$107.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.69.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

