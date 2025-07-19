Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

