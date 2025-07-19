PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,932 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,001,000 after acquiring an additional 934,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14,523.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 491,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,677,000 after purchasing an additional 487,830 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $131.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

