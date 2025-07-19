Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,631. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

