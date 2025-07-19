Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CVX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,762,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,907. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.