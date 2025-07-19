St. Louis Trust Co Invests $240,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.10. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
