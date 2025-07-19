PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 981 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 660,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

