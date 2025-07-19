U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

