Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,775.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,426. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

