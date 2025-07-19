Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,285 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 15,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 20,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $118.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

