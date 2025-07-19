AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,842 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NEE stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

