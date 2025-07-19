PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,426 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 6.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 204,824 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

