PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,263,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,724,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,006,000. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,436,000. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,026,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of MOAT opened at $96.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.