Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Makes New $441,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after buying an additional 9,308,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,302,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after purchasing an additional 428,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.1%

ACI traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,587,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,534. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.