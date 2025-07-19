SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 79,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRK
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,654,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,747. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.