SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 79,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,654,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,747. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.