Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,679 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,909. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

