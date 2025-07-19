Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,126.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 176,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 191,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%
NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. 4,949,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,460. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.