iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,436,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $630.67. 3,970,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,593. The company has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $632.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $606.13 and a 200 day moving average of $585.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

