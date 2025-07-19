First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,897,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,958,000 after purchasing an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 319,085 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,160,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,209,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 809,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $76.36.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
