The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 925.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $944,334,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,294,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,018,000 after buying an additional 882,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
NYSE GS traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $708.31. 1,923,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,984. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $647.01 and a 200-day moving average of $600.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.29.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
