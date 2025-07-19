MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 237,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 136,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MTB Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

See Also

