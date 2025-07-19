MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading 43.6% Higher – What’s Next?

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 43.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.91 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19). Approximately 677,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,478% from the average daily volume of 42,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.05. The firm has a market cap of £6.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (3.45) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. MyHealthChecked had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness.

