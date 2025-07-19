Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.85 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74.06 ($0.99). 60,032,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 973% from the average session volume of 5,594,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.10 ($1.10).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.48) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Coats Group news, insider Hannah Nichols purchased 26,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,829.92 ($26,617.34). Also, insider David Paja purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($151,006.71). 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.
