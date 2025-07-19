ETF Store Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.81. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $290.71.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.