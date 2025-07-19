ETF Store Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,017 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:BSCX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. 58,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,490. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0883 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

