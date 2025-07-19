Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,423 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVOV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. 6,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,215. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
