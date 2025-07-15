Parthenon LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

