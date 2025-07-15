Signaturefd LLC Sells 703 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.7%

BA opened at $230.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $233.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

